Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.