Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $313.39 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.66 and a 200-day moving average of $472.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

