Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 53,257 shares.The stock last traded at $189.03 and had previously closed at $184.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

