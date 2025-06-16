FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $184.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

