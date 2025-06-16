Entain (LON:ENT) Trading 15.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 866.40 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 866.01 ($11.73). Approximately 8,275,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,202,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.40 ($10.18).

ENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.55) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 675.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.17.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($32,993,400.85). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

