Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $102.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 993,328 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.