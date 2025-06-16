Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 183,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $697.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

