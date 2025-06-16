Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires 30,892 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.