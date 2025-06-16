CHB Investment Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

CHB Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

