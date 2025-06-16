Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 832,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 227,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $38.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

