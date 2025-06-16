Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

