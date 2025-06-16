Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

