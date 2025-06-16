Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,557 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 12.61% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF worth $27,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFLO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 569,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SFLO opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.0356 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

