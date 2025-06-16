BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.32 and last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 98783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.20.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.49.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.