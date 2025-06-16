Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.5%

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

