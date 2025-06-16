Aries Wealth Management Sells 1,090 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of ALL opened at $198.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

