Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$17.30

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.