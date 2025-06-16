Adero Partners LLC Has $843,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

