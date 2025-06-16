Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

