Abound Wealth Management Buys 515 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 715.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

