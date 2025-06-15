YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.28. 10,933,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 3,522,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

