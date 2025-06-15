XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

XcelMobility, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. XcelMobility shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
XcelMobility Trading Down 100.0%
About XcelMobility
XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.
