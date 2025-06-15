Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $354.06 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.96.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

