Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.96.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $354.06 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

