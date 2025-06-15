Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 50.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $236.10 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

