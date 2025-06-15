Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 64,735 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Herc by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $183,786,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.19 and a one year high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.36%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

