Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,763,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,330 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $107,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,818,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,800,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $13,573,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.