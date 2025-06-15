Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Red Rock Resorts worth $69,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

