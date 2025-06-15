Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 234,780 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 256.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,780 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $64,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,802,000 after acquiring an additional 241,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RGA opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.