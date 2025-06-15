Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $47.27 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $47,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.1%

COKE opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

