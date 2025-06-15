Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 431,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after buying an additional 390,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Embraer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after buying an additional 176,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 17,140.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after acquiring an additional 334,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Down 3.1%

ERJ opened at $48.26 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

