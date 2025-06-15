Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,235 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Hubbell worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $382.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.98 and its 200 day moving average is $388.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

