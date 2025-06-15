VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

