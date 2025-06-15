Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,109 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.39. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.