Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 461 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 523,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

