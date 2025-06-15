Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 14,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Trigon Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.67.
Trigon Metals Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
