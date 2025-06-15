Trevor Baldwin Sells 58,000 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,231,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,132.48. This trade represents a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.00.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

