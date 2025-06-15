Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.