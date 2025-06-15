Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.