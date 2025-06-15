Tralisa Maraj Sells 25,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CFO Tralisa Maraj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,030.60. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

