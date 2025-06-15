Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Update

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Theriva Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Theriva Biologics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

