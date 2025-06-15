The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is RWWM Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,891 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 3.3% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

