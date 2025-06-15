The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.8%

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

