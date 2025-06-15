The Acquirers Fund (NYSEARCA:ZIG) Short Interest Down 72.1% in May

The Acquirers Fund (NYSEARCA:ZIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Acquirers Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02. The Acquirers Fund has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $43.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Acquirers Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Acquirers Fund stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Acquirers Fund (NYSEARCA:ZIG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of The Acquirers Fund worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Acquirers Fund Company Profile

The Acquirers Fund ETF (ZIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ZIG-US – No underlying index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of equity securities issued by US-listed companies that exhibit strong fundamentals and value characteristics. ZIG was launched on May 15, 2019 and is managed by Acquirers Fund.

