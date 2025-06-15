Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,118.22 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $724.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,292.62.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

