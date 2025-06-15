Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Down 66.9% in May

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TECTP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Tectonic Financial has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

