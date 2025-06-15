Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 12,408,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,006,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Sunrun Stock Up 18.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 492,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 250,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

