Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 64 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Galaxy Hedged Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (HECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies positioned to capitalize on opportunities within the blockchain and crypto industries, while also gaining crypto exposure through ETFs and futures contracts.

