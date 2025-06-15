Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $501.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.12 and a 200 day moving average of $503.96. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

