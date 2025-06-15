Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 1.1%
Starbucks stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
