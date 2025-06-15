Stanich Group LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stanich Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

